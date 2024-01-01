Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 113,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.