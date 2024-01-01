Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $891,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock remained flat at $33.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

