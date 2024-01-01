Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 6,755,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,056. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

