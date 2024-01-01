Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.28. 80,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average of $158.06. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.