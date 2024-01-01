Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 6,835 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

