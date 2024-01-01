Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.71. 41,496,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

