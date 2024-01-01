Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 115,092 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. 6,692,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

