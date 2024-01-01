Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $221.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

