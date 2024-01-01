Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 62,397 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.