Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 88,917 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

