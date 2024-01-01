Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,959 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.78. 852,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,727. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

