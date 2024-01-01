ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 40.5% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $59,683.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,966,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,974,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 160,508 shares of company stock worth $5,199,662.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after acquiring an additional 278,098 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

