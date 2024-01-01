Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CLOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

About Clover Leaf Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Leaf Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

