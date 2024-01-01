Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CLOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.
