CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.65.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

