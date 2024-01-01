Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

