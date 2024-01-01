Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
CGEAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.
About Cogeco Communications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.