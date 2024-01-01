Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CGEAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

