Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 797,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

