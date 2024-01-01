Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,683.5 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $115.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53.
About Coloplast A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.