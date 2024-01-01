Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

CUYTY remained flat at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Colruyt Group

(Get Free Report)

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.