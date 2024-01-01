Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
