Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLK opened at $811.80 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $719.67 and its 200 day moving average is $698.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.