Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

