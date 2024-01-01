Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

