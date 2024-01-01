Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

