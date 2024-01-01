Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,511.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBF stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.