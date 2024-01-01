Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.