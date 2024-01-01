Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB opened at $94.08 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.