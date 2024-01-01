Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.