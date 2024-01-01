Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

