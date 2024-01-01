Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

