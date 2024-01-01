Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

