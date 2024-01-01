Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $581.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

