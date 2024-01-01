Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $154.85 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

