Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

