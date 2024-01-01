Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

