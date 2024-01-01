Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,820,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,933,000 after buying an additional 982,883 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 454,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

