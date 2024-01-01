Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

