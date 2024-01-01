Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,729 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.35 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

