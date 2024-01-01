Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.