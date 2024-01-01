Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,096. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

