Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. 77,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,378. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.21. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

