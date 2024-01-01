Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) is Moneywise Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.