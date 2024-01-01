Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 252,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,119 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

