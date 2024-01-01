Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $80,728,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.40. 226,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,760. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.86. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.