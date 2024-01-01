Community Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,950 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.20. 336,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

