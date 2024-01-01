Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $596.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $589.57 and its 200 day moving average is $545.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

