Community Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $282.61. 350,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,926. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.21 and a 1 year high of $284.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

