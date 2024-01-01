Community Capital Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.14. 2,818,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,859. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $271.72. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

