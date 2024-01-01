Community Capital Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. 623,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,276. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.