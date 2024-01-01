Community Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Humana accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.81. The company had a trading volume of 804,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

