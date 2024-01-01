Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.3% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,190. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.